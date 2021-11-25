CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 28,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.65. 6,109,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,442. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.