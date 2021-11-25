CyberMiles Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 3% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $788,937.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00387803 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,137.42 or 0.99110107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00036690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00052291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

