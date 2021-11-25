Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.48. 1,557,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

