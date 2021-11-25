Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Datadog were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,272,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,848,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,208,257 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.