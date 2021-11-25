Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million-$995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.44 million.Datadog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.34. 2,899,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,521. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.55.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.31, for a total transaction of $2,644,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,848,402 shares of company stock worth $464,208,257. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

