Datamine Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,194.07 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $751,194.07 and approximately $8,684.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.00388473 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001423 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.22 or 0.01178480 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,332,874 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

