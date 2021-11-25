Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $18.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.86. 4,482,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.94 and its 200 day moving average is $355.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deere & Company stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $874,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

