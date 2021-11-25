Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $725,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $66,762,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -197.99 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.