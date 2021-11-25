Dennis V. O’leary Sells 5,000 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.61 on Thursday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $283.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.23.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

