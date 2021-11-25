Dent Market Cap Hits $547.04 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $547.04 million and approximately $48.20 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00233120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

