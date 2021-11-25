Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $55.57 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 37% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $55.57 million and $11.45 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,445.49 or 0.07578477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.42 or 0.99969290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 453,132,436 coins and its circulating supply is 100,791,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.