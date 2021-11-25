Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.03.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

