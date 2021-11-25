Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €51.25 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €51.25 ($58.24) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.05 ($58.02).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €1.22 ($1.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €43.76 ($49.73). The stock had a trading volume of 462,998 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($43.28). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.59.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.