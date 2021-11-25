DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In related news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,611.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.41.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

