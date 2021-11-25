Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRNA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,582,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after buying an additional 289,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after buying an additional 624,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after buying an additional 397,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

