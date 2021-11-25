DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY22 guidance to $14.60-$14.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $14.600-$14.800 EPS.

NYSE DKS traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.30. 4,026,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,744 shares of company stock worth $9,157,069 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

