Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:DDL opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

