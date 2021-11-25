DinoExchange (DINO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $62.00

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $775,846.83 and approximately $62.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00067726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.20 or 0.07506073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,930.38 or 0.99956235 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

