DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives $4.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRTT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. As a group, analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 8,895 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

