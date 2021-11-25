DODO (DODO) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $156.55 million and approximately $38.72 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00241646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089609 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.