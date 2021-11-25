Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.