Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.27

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.27 and traded as high as C$20.13. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$19.98, with a volume of 90,944 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.40 million and a P/E ratio of -14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.37.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.