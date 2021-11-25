DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.
Shares of NYSE DV opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
