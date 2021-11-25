DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

