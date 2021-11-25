Dovu Price Reaches $0.0199 on Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $164,000.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00046231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00241853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00089271 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

