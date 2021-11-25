DuckDaoDime Market Capitalization Hits $26.55 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $25.59 or 0.00043306 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $332,041.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

