Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DNLMY opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.3571 per share. This represents a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

