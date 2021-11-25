DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report sales of $4.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $44.18.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.