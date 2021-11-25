Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dycom Industries stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

