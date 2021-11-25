eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. eBay has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,492 shares of company stock worth $6,474,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.