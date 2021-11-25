Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Edenred has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.