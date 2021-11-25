Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.9% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.02 and a 200-day moving average of $403.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

