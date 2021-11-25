Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after acquiring an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $114.49. 2,147,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,656. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.