eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.

EHTH traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 760,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,225. eHealth has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $625.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

