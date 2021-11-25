Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 1,100

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 995 ($13.00) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ECM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,363.14 ($17.81).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 1,222 ($15.97) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 777.50 ($10.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,137.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,071.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The stock has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

