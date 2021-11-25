Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $9,723.92 and approximately $106.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

