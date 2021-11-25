Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.00. 2,518,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

