Elliott Neumayer Buys 5,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) COO Elliott Neumayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $10,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 275,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.