Elm Partners Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,482,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.