Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $14,546.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,453,318 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

