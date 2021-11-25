Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

