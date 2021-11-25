Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.18, but opened at $77.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $81.51, with a volume of 797 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

