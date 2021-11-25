Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Stock Price Up 5%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 85,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,571,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13.
About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
