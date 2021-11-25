Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Stock Price Up 5%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 85,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,571,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enel Américas by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.