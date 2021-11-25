Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00. The company traded as high as C$13.48 and last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 1173873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.43.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.05.

Get Enerplus alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,610,368.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6232309 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.