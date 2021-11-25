EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 642,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,563. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,371,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 426,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 498,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.