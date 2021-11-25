Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,667 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

General Electric stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.