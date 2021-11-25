Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enthusiast Gaming traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.28. 24,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 605,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

EGLX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

