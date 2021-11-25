Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

