Enzyme Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.82 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $198.86 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $110.93 or 0.00187758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.