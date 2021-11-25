Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.92.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

