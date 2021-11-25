Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

